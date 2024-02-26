Russians shelled a frontline village in Zaporizhzhia region, wounding two men - RMA

The village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhya region came under enemy artillery fire, wounding two men, the head of Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Ivan Fedorov said on Monday, UNN reports.

Two men were wounded by Russians in Prymorske, Vasylkiv district. Occupation forces shelled a frontline village with artillery - Fedorov said on Telegram.

According to him, doctors are providing assistance to the victims. Information on the destruction is being clarified.

