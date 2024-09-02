Russians shelled 7 localities in Donetsk region: 5 dead, 11 wounded in 24 hours

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 7 settlements in Donetsk region, killing five residents and wounding 11, the regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Police recorded 2,246 attacks on the frontline and residential areas. The attacks took place in 7 localities: the cities of Kostyantynivka, Kurakhove, Siversk, Toretsk, the villages of Petrivka and Shcherbynivka, and the village of Yablunivka," the statement said.

As reported, 15 civilian objects were damaged - 13 residential buildings and two cars.

According to the police:

- The occupants launched a combined attack on Kurakhove with Uragan MLRS and cannon artillery, killing 4 civilians and injuring 10 others. Five apartment buildings, two private houses and two cars were damaged.

- One person was killed in Petrivka as a result of a KAB-250 bomb with a UMPK module.

- There is a wounded man in Toretsk.

- An apartment building was damaged in Siversk, and 5 private houses in Yablunivka.

