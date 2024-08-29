ukenru
Russians shelled 11 communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning: 63 explosions, there are wounded

Russians shelled 11 communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning: 63 explosions, there are wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28066 views

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 19 times at the border areas of Sumy region. They recorded 63 explosions, used aerial bombs, artillery, mortars and drones, and wounded two civilians.

Russian troops fired 19 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region at night and in the morning of June 29. 63 explosions were recorded. The Russian army fired with air bombs, artillery, mortars and drones, and two civilians were wounded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN

Details

Bilopilska, Esmanska, Khotynska, Hlukhivska, Druzhbivska, Shalyhinska, Mykolayivska, Sveska, Velykopysarivska, Krasnopilska, Novoslobidska communities were subjected to hostile attacks.

  •  Esman community: the enemy carried out an air strike with a UAV (1 explosion) and hit with an FPV drone (1 explosion).
  •  Khotyn community: launch of KAB bombs (4 explosions).
  •  Bilopilska community: KAB air strike (7 explosions), mortar shelling (1 explosion).
  •  Mykolaiv community: Russians carried out an air strike, wounding two civilians.
  • Druzhbivska community: the enemy fired from artillery (5 explosions).
  •  Krasnopilska community: Russians attacked with an FPV drone (2 explosions), also conducted artillery shelling (5 explosions), mortar shelling (2 explosions).
  • Velykopysarivska community: artillery shelling (10 explosions).
  •  Hlukhiv community: launch of KAB bombs (4 explosions).
  • Novoslobidska community: the enemy shelled the community with MLRS (16 explosions).
  •  Shalygynska community: launch of KAB bombs (2 explosions).
  •  Sveska community: Russians launched KAB bombs (3 explosions).

