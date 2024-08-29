Occupants shelled a village in Kharkiv region with Grad rockets at night: power grids damaged

On the night of August 29, Russian troops shelled the village of Odnorobivka, Kharkiv region, with Grad multiple rocket launchers. There were no casualties, but there was some damage. At least 17 people were injured in a Russian strike on Kupyansk yesterday. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports .

At 00:10, Russian aggressors shelled the village of Odnorobivka with Grad multiple rocket launchers. Two private houses and outbuildings were damaged as a result of the shelling, and the power grid was damaged again after the shelling was restored. There were no casualties - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

The head of the RMA said that no strikes on Kharkiv were recorded during the day.

On August 28, enemy troops fired on the city:

At 10:42 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novoosynove village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 1 hectare.

11:25 Kupiansk district, Kindrashivska TG, Sobolivka village. Kupyanske forestry. As a result of the shelling, coniferous litter burned on the area of 5 hectares.

14:46 Izium district, Balakliya TG, Balakliya town. As a result of the shelling, 2.5 hectares of grass and garbage burned on the area of 500 square meters.

15:35 Kupyansk district, Kindrashivska TG, Doroshivka village, as a result of hostile shelling private houses and outbuildings were burning. There were no casualties.

15:56 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. As a result of the shelling, grass burned on the area of 300 square meters.

16:10 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, Kupyansk.

An 80-square-meter private house burned down as a result of the air strike, and the building of the Kupyansk military administration, 5-story residential buildings, a hotel, a prosecutor's office and court building, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

At least 17 people were injured, with those hospitalized in mild to moderate conditions.

17:07 Kupyansk district, Velykoburlutska TG, Horyane village. The shelling destroyed a warehouse building on the area of 300 square meters and grass on the area of 2.5 hectares.

23:40 Kharkiv district, Novovodolazhka TG. Preliminary, an enemy X-59 missile was used. The grass was burning on the area of 200 square meters.

23:50 Izium district, Balakliya TG, Balakliya town. As a result of the shelling grass and firewood burned on the area of 500 square meters. There were no casualties.

23:50 Izium district, Donetsk TG, Prybysh village. As a result of the shelling the grass burned on the area of 10 hectares.

Kyiv suffers a massive Russian attack for the third time in four days: more than 10 drones destroyed, debris falling in three districts