Occupants shelled a village in Kharkiv region with Grad rockets at night: power grids damaged

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124358 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 128626 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 210980 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160019 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156765 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144594 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205120 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112581 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193020 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105180 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 92610 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 67294 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 103940 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 100743 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 53278 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 210954 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205107 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193008 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 219567 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207401 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 30548 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 45562 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153089 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152177 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156158 views
Occupants shelled a village in Kharkiv region with Grad rockets at night: power grids damaged

Occupants shelled a village in Kharkiv region with Grad rockets at night: power grids damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20433 views

Occupants shelled the village of Odnorobivka with Grad rockets, damaging the power grid. An air strike on Kupyansk injured at least 17 people and damaged civilian facilities.

On the night of August 29, Russian troops shelled the village of Odnorobivka, Kharkiv region, with  Grad multiple rocket launchers. There were no casualties, but there was some damage. At least 17 people were injured in a Russian strike on Kupyansk yesterday. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports

At 00:10, Russian aggressors shelled the village of Odnorobivka with Grad multiple rocket launchers. Two private houses and outbuildings were damaged as a result of the shelling, and the power grid was damaged again after the shelling was restored. There were no casualties

- wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

The head of the RMA said that no strikes on Kharkiv  were recorded during the day. 

On August 28, enemy troops fired on the city: 

  • At 10:42 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novoosynove village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 1 hectare.
  • 11:25 Kupiansk district, Kindrashivska TG, Sobolivka village. Kupyanske forestry. As a result of the shelling, coniferous litter burned on the area of 5 hectares.
  • 14:46 Izium district, Balakliya TG, Balakliya town. As a result of the shelling, 2.5 hectares of grass and garbage burned on the area of 500 square meters.
  • 15:35 Kupyansk district, Kindrashivska TG, Doroshivka village, as a result of hostile shelling  private houses and outbuildings were burning. There were no casualties.
  • 15:56 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. As a result of the shelling, grass burned on the area of 300 square meters.
  • 16:10 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, Kupyansk. 

An 80-square-meter private house burned down as a result of the air strike, and the building of the Kupyansk military administration, 5-story residential buildings, a hotel, a prosecutor's office and court building, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged. 

At least 17 people were injured, with those hospitalized in mild to moderate conditions.  

  • 17:07 Kupyansk district, Velykoburlutska TG, Horyane village. The shelling destroyed a warehouse building on the area of 300 square meters and grass on the area of 2.5 hectares. 
  • 23:40 Kharkiv district, Novovodolazhka TG. Preliminary, an enemy X-59 missile was used. The grass was burning on the area of 200 square meters.
  • 23:50 Izium district, Balakliya TG, Balakliya town. As a result of the shelling grass and firewood burned on the area of 500 square meters. There were no casualties.
  • 23:50 Izium district, Donetsk TG, Prybysh village. As a result of the shelling the grass burned on the area of 10 hectares.

Kyiv suffers a massive Russian attack for the third time in four days: more than 10 drones destroyed, debris falling in three districts29.08.24, 08:17 • 29682 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

