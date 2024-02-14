Russians shell Kherson once again: three wounded, including a 14-year-old child in serious condition

Today, the Russian military shelled Kherson once again. Three civilians are currently known to be wounded. Among them are a 14-year-old child, whose life is being fought for by doctors, a 19-year-old boy and an elderly man. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Russian occupation troops have been shelling Kherson for the second time in a day. As of this hour, three casualties have been reported. A 14-year-old child was taken to the hospital in extremely serious condition - Prokudin wrote on social media.

According to Prokudin, she has an explosive injury, wounds to her leg and neck. The girl is on the operating table, doctors are fighting for her life.

An 84-year-old man from Kherson was also hospitalized with an explosive injury. Doctors are conducting an examination and providing him with medical care.

A 19-year-old boy also came under enemy fire. He was wounded in the leg as a result of the shelling.

Kherson suffers another Russian attack: a woman is wounded