Russians re-hit the site of the attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region, wounded a lifeguard

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a 28-year-old lifeguard was wounded due to a repeated attack by Russian troops on a place where firefighters were already working due to an enemy strike, Chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Saturday, UNN writes.

"In the Pokrovskaya community of the Nikopol district, the enemy wounded a lifeguard. when firefighters came to eliminate the consequences of the previous attack, he hit the drone again," Lysak said in Telegram.

According to him, the 28-year – old man in the hospital "condition is serious," Lysak said.

