“Russians pose direct threats to nuclear and radiation safety” - Galushchenko discussed protection of NPP substations with US and EU delegations to the IAEA

Within the framework of the IAEA General Conference, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko met with the delegations of the EU and US to the organization to discuss the need for additional protection of substations key to the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Of particular concern are attacks that affect the operation of nuclear power plants. By attacking substations that are critical to the operation of nuclear power plants, Russians pose direct threats to nuclear and radiation safety - Galushchenko said.

The meetings discussed measures and tools to strengthen the protection of such facilities.

We rely on the effectiveness of the IAEA mission monitoring the situation, which has started work at the first of these substations. We must consolidate the international community as much as possible to prevent not only direct Russian attacks on nuclear facilities, but also the infrastructure that ensures their stable operation - Galushchenko noted.

The Minister of Energy emphasized that nuclear generation is the core of Ukraine's energy mix and will play a leading role next winter.

It was also emphasized that it is necessary to increase the capacity of electricity imports from the European Union for the next heating season.

The situation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP was discussed separately. Ukraine insists on the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and occupation personnel from the plant, its demilitarization and transfer to the control of a legitimate Ukrainian operator.

In turn, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk assured that the State Department is making every effort to help the Ukrainian energy sector in the face of Russian aggression.

