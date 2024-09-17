ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

“Russians pose direct threats to nuclear and radiation safety” - Galushchenko discussed protection of NPP substations with US and EU delegations to the IAEA

“Russians pose direct threats to nuclear and radiation safety” - Galushchenko discussed protection of NPP substations with US and EU delegations to the IAEA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35245 views

Ukraine's Energy Minister discussed the protection of key nuclear power plant substations with US and EU representatives at the IAEA. Galushchenko emphasized the threats to nuclear safety posed by Russian attacks and the need to strengthen the protection of facilities.

Within the framework of the IAEA General Conference, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko  met with the delegations of the EU and US to the organization to discuss the need for additional protection of substations key to the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Energy. 

Of particular concern are attacks that affect the operation of nuclear power plants. By attacking substations that are critical to the operation of nuclear power plants, Russians pose direct threats to nuclear and radiation safety

- Galushchenko said. 

The meetings discussed measures and tools to strengthen the protection of such facilities.

We rely on the effectiveness of the IAEA mission monitoring the situation, which has started work at the first of these substations. We must consolidate the international community as much as possible to prevent not only direct Russian attacks on nuclear facilities, but also the infrastructure that ensures their stable operation

- Galushchenko noted.

The Minister of Energy emphasized that nuclear generation is the core of Ukraine's energy mix and will play a leading role next winter.

It was also emphasized that it is necessary to increase the capacity of electricity imports from the European Union for the next heating season. 

The situation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP was discussed separately. Ukraine insists on the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and occupation personnel from the plant, its demilitarization and transfer to the control of a legitimate Ukrainian operator.

In turn, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk assured that the State Department   is making every effort to help the Ukrainian energy sector in the face of Russian aggression.

Most of Ukrenergo's first phase facilities are already 85% protected - Shmyhal tells about preparations for winter and possible Russian attacks10.09.24, 12:59 • 19908 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics

