Enemy launched a missile attack on the production infrastructure of Konotop - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian missile strike targets industrial infrastructure in Konotop, Sumy region; the consequences are being assessed by emergency services.
In Sumy region, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the production infrastructure in Konotop in Sumy region, the consequences are being assessed, the Sumy RMA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.
The enemy launched a missile attack on the production infrastructure of Konotop. All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified
