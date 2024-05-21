Enemy launched a missile attack on the production infrastructure of Konotop - RMA

In Sumy region, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the production infrastructure in Konotop in Sumy region, the consequences are being assessed, the Sumy RMA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The enemy launched a missile attack on the production infrastructure of Konotop. All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified - RMA reported on Telegram.

