Russians launch two strikes with KABs on Kharkiv and Dergachi, one wounded

Russian troops carried out strikes with KABs in Kharkiv and Dergachi, with the latter city reporting a wounded person, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

The occupier launched two attacks with multiple rocket launchers in Kharkiv and Dergachi. There is information about one wounded in Dergachi. The inspection is ongoing - Sinegubov said on Telegram.

Kharkiv under a new enemy attack