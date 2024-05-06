Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region and wounded six overnight

On Sunday, May 5, a resident of Chasovyi Yar was killed by shelling from Russian troops in Donetsk region, and six other people were injured in the region. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

On May 5, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Chasovyi Yar. Another 6 people were wounded in the region over the day - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, the total number of casualties in the region since the beginning of the full-scale invasion:

1954 died,

4877 were wounded.

Recall

On Sunday, May 5, Russian occupation forces attacked the village of Mykhailivka in Donetsk region. As a result of the attack, three civilians sustained mine-blast traumas and shrapnel wounds.