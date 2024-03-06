Russians hit Pokrovsk in Donetsk region with missiles at night: there is a wounded and destruction

On the night of March 7, the Russian army fired four missiles at Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. One person was injured in the attack. In particular, 11 high-rise buildings were damaged. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Around 1 am, the enemy fired 4 S-300 missiles at the city. As a result of the attack, a civilian was lightly injured - wrote Filashkin on social media.

According to him, 11 multi-storey buildings, 3 private houses and 3 administrative buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

"This strike is another reminder that there are no absolutely safe places left in Donetsk region," said the head of the RMA.

