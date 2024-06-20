Russians hit Konstantinovka in Donetsk region with an aerial bomb: there is a dead person

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15487 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 145475 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 142614 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 156149 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 209066 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 244849 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151718 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370825 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183268 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149970 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 94785 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 135546 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 123113 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 33162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 52091 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 145492 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 123616 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 142621 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 136019 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 156161 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11727 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12986 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17103 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18304 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 33485 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Russians hit Konstantinovka in Donetsk region with an aerial bomb: there is a dead person

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20265 views

As a result of a Russian aerial bomb attack on the suburb of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk region, a man was killed and a woman was injured, one house was destroyed and three others were damaged.

Russians hit Konstantinovka in Donetsk region with an aerial bomb: there is a dead person

Today, on June 20, at about 9:00, Russian troops shelled Konstantinovka, Donetsk region. As a result of an enemy strike, a man was killed and a woman was also injured . this was announced by the head of the Konstantinovsky city Military Administration Sergey Gorbunov, reports UNN with reference to Public Donbass

The hit was in the suburbs, there are country houses. A man born in 1955 was killed, and a woman born in 1959 was injured. The Russian army used the KAB-500 aerial bomb

- stated Gorbunov.

According to him, as a result of the attack, one house was destroyed, three more were damaged. 

addition 

on June 19 , Russian troops shelled 16 settlements in the Donetsk Region, killing two civilians - luxury and Toretsk. In addition, four people were injured. On June 20, in the morning, the Russians hit Nikolaevka, previously - without injuries. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91