Russians hit Konstantinovka in Donetsk region with an aerial bomb: there is a dead person

Today, on June 20, at about 9:00, Russian troops shelled Konstantinovka, Donetsk region. As a result of an enemy strike, a man was killed and a woman was also injured . this was announced by the head of the Konstantinovsky city Military Administration Sergey Gorbunov, reports UNN with reference to Public Donbass.

The hit was in the suburbs, there are country houses. A man born in 1955 was killed, and a woman born in 1959 was injured. The Russian army used the KAB-500 aerial bomb - stated Gorbunov.

According to him, as a result of the attack, one house was destroyed, three more were damaged.

addition

on June 19 , Russian troops shelled 16 settlements in the Donetsk Region, killing two civilians - luxury and Toretsk. In addition, four people were injured. On June 20, in the morning, the Russians hit Nikolaevka, previously - without injuries.