Russians hit Kharkiv district with Iskanders: 16 people wounded, including an 8-year-old girl

Two Iskander missile strikes in Kharkiv district hit a recreation center, killing 5 people and wounding 16, including 8 in critical condition. Rescuers are working at the scene. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RSA, Oleg Sinegubov, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

The last attack, in the Kharkiv district, was actually two missile strikes on a recreation center where our civilians were staying. It is now known that they were Iskanders. Five people were killed on the spot, 16 were injured, 8 of them in extremely serious condition. An eight-year-old girl is also among the wounded - Syniehubov said.

According to him, all services at the scene are actively working to clear the rubble due to the significant destruction.

Among the dead were civilians, and among the injured were two ambulance workers and one police officer who were the first to arrive at the scene. The second strike occurred 10 minutes after the first one.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian occupiers want to attack Kharkiv, but they realize that it is very difficult and they need to throw large forces to do so. Therefore, it is more important for Russia to pull Ukrainian troops away from Donbas as much as possible.