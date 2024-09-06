Russians hit Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery: there is a wounded and destruction

During the day, on September 6, Russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region several times. At least one person was wounded in the region as a result of enemy shelling, and there was significant damage. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

There is a victim in Nikopol as well. It is a 49-year-old man. (...) In total, the enemy attacked Nikopol district more than a dozen times. They used heavy artillery, kamikaze drones and ammunition dropped from UAVs - said the head of the RMA.

According to him, the city's infrastructure was damaged. In particular, 2 local houses were damaged and one caught fire. Also, 2 trade pavilions and an outbuilding were damaged.

In addition to the city, Russians also attacked Marhanetska and Myrivska communities. A private house and outbuildings were burning there. Fires also occurred in two yards. The fire destroyed a car. In the Pokrovska community, a poultry farm was damaged.

Recall

On Friday, September 6, ballistic missiles struck Pavlohrad , injuring 64 people. The Russians used five Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles, and Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two UAVs over the region.