Russians hit critical infrastructure in Kherson, three wounded in the region over 24 hours - RMA

Russian troops shelled several settlements in Kherson region yesterday, damaging houses, hitting critical infrastructure in Kherson and wounding three people, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

In Kherson region, he said, the enemy fired at Bilozerka, Molodizhne, Novovorontsovka, Poniativka, Lvov, Velytenske, Shlyakhove, Vesele, Tomina Balka, Kozatske, Novomykolayivka, Osokorivka, Sadove, Daryivka, Antonivka, Stanislav, Stepanivka, Odradokamyanka, Tokarivka, Zelenivka, Sonyachne and the city of Kherson over the past day.

According to the procudin, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, including a high-rise building and 28 private houses.

In one of the districts of Kherson, critical infrastructure facilities were hit, and an administrative building and cars were damaged - Prokudin noted.

As a result of the shelling in Novomykolaivka, Beryslav district, and Stanislav, Kherson district, he said, an outbuilding and agricultural machinery were damaged.

"Three people were injured due to Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 11 out of 13 shaheds and two aircraft missiles