In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 41060 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 160271 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 95257 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 334270 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 274039 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204157 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 239033 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253425 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159526 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372550 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
48%
Russians hit critical infrastructure in Kherson, three wounded in the region over 24 hours - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 26054 views

Russian troops shelled several settlements in the Kherson region, damaging residential buildings and critical infrastructure, and wounding three people.

Russians hit critical infrastructure in Kherson, three wounded in the region over 24 hours - RMA

Russian troops shelled several settlements in Kherson region yesterday, damaging houses, hitting critical infrastructure in Kherson and wounding three people, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

In Kherson region, he said, the enemy fired at Bilozerka, Molodizhne, Novovorontsovka, Poniativka, Lvov, Velytenske, Shlyakhove, Vesele, Tomina Balka, Kozatske, Novomykolayivka, Osokorivka, Sadove, Daryivka, Antonivka, Stanislav, Stepanivka, Odradokamyanka, Tokarivka, Zelenivka, Sonyachne and the city of Kherson over the past day.

According to the procudin, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, including a high-rise building and 28 private houses.

In one of the districts of Kherson, critical infrastructure facilities were hit, and an administrative building and cars were damaged

- Prokudin noted.

As a result of the shelling in Novomykolaivka, Beryslav district, and Stanislav, Kherson district, he said, an outbuilding and agricultural machinery were damaged.

"Three people were injured due to Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 11 out of 13 shaheds and two aircraft missiles27.02.24, 07:41 • 35504 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
