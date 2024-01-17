Russians hit an agricultural enterprise in Odesa region with Onyx missiles in the morning

This morning, the Russian army fired missiles at Odesa region, hitting agricultural areas and an agricultural enterprise. There were no casualties. This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, UNN.

Details

As noted, after a massive nighttime drone attack in the Odesa region, the enemy launched a missile strike on the region before dawn.

Simultaneously with the distracting maneuvering of tactical aircraft over the Black Sea, the occupiers insidiously attacked Odesa and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi districts with Onyx missiles - the Southern Defense Forces said in a statement.

The missiles reportedly hit agricultural areas and an agricultural enterprise.

An empty building for keeping cattle and harvesting hay was destroyed.

"Neither animals nor people were injured," the statement said.

