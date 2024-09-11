russians have intensified checks of people who want to enter the occupied Luhansk region
The occupiers have made it difficult to enter the occupied territories of Luhansk region through the moscow airport. They are also denying payments to the militants of the so-called "lpr" who were wounded before the 2022 pseudo-referendum.
russians have stepped up checks of those who want to enter the occupied Luhansk region. This was reported by the Luhansk RMA, UNN reports.
The report says that although the invaders are constantly claiming the alleged return of thousands of people to the so-called "lpr" they have also decided to strengthen checks on people wishing to enter the occupied territory of Ukraine through the airport terminal in moscow.
They are scrutinizing us because the russians are tasked with blocking as many passengers as possible. Therefore, people did not return en masse, and those who have such intentions are likely to fail the check
The administration also reported that people from the Luhansk region who participated in hostilities on the side of the so-called "lpr" and were injured before the results of the referendum on the independence of Ukraine were announced in the fall of 2022 cannot apply for the relevant payments in accordance with russian law. It is noted that the relevant institutions, starting with military units, ignore such requests, refuse to issue supporting documents, hold commissions, etc., not considering them russians.
It is also reported that the enemy became more active in the Liman sector. The enemy attacked in this direction about 20 times in 24 hours. The main areas of attacks include Nevske, Makiivka and Tverdokhlibove.
Artillery shelling was carried out on the frontline villages, and the occupiers used about 100 drones near Nevske and Makiivka.
