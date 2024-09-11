russians have intensified checks of people who want to enter the occupied Luhansk region

russians have stepped up checks of those who want to enter the occupied Luhansk region. This was reported by the Luhansk RMA, UNN reports.

Details

The report says that although the invaders are constantly claiming the alleged return of thousands of people to the so-called "lpr" they have also decided to strengthen checks on people wishing to enter the occupied territory of Ukraine through the airport terminal in moscow.

They are scrutinizing us because the russians are tasked with blocking as many passengers as possible. Therefore, people did not return en masse, and those who have such intentions are likely to fail the check - said LRMA.

The administration also reported that people from the Luhansk region who participated in hostilities on the side of the so-called "lpr" and were injured before the results of the referendum on the independence of Ukraine were announced in the fall of 2022 cannot apply for the relevant payments in accordance with russian law. It is noted that the relevant institutions, starting with military units, ignore such requests, refuse to issue supporting documents, hold commissions, etc., not considering them russians.

Optional

It is also reported that the enemy became more active in the Liman sector. The enemy attacked in this direction about 20 times in 24 hours. The main areas of attacks include Nevske, Makiivka and Tverdokhlibove.

Artillery shelling was carried out on the frontline villages, and the occupiers used about 100 drones near Nevske and Makiivka.

Situation in Luhansk region: people almost do not return to the occupation, several streets in Antratsytiv community burned down