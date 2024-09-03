Situation in Luhansk region: people almost do not return to the occupation, several streets in Antratsytiv community burned down

In the Luhansk region, the number of schoolchildren in the occupied Severodonetsk has not increased over the year - people hardly return to the occupation, several streets in the villages of the Antratsyt community burned down, and the enemy attacked de-occupied Nevske and Makiivka from drones. This was reported by the head of the RMA Artem Lysogor, UNN reports.

Details

According to Lysohor, the occupation administration of Sievierodonetsk has repeatedly emphasized the massive return of local residents this year, whose number has allegedly increased from 10-15 thousand people who remained after the occupation to 60 thousand. However, yesterday, the collaborators themselves refuted the fake they created, reporting the number of schoolchildren as of September 2, 2024, namely 1,693.

Compared to the beginning of the last school year, this figure increased by only 240 people. This includes children of Russian families who have settled in Sievierodonetsk over the years. We are not talking about the tens of thousands of people who have allegedly returned - said Lysogor.

He also noted that before the full-scale invasion, more than 10,000 children were studying in the community's schools - six times more than before.

In addition, the head of the RMA said that only after almost 150 houses and buildings caught fire in the settlements around Antratsyt did the occupation authorities introduce a state of emergency there. The burning of dead wood on an area of 300 hectares has grown into a large-scale fire. Once again, the flames were allowed to spread to residential buildings. In two villages, entire streets have burned down. Several bodies of dead civilians have already been found, emphasized Lysogor.

As for the attacks over the past day, the head of the Luhansk RMA said that the militants sent 85 UAVs towards the frontline Nevske and Makiivka. Most of them - 54 - were aimed at Makiivka. The offensive was supported by artillery fire of various types.

We tried to achieve success in both the Liman and Kupyansk directions. Our guys are bravely holding back the enemy - Lysogor said.

Russians also attacked near Hrekivka and Stelmakhivka.



For more than two years of occupation, no qualified medical care has been created in Rubizhne in Luhansk region - RMA