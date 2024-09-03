ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127161 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131916 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 216880 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163051 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158781 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145467 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 208429 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112657 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195864 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105219 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 86274 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107069 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103886 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 73361 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 57796 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 216882 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 208430 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195865 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 222259 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209964 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 41711 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 57801 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154034 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153047 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156982 views
Situation in Luhansk region: people almost do not return to the occupation, several streets in Antratsytiv community burned down

Situation in Luhansk region: people almost do not return to the occupation, several streets in Antratsytiv community burned down

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21695 views

The head of the Luhansk RMA said that the number of schoolchildren in occupied Sievierodonetsk increased by only 240 people over the year. In villages near Antratsyt, about 150 houses burned down due to a fire.

In the Luhansk region, the number of schoolchildren in the occupied Severodonetsk has not increased over the year - people hardly return to the occupation, several streets in the villages of the Antratsyt community burned down, and the enemy attacked de-occupied Nevske and Makiivka from drones. This was reported by the head of the RMA Artem Lysogor, UNN reports.

Details

According to Lysohor, the occupation administration of Sievierodonetsk has repeatedly emphasized the massive return of local residents this year, whose number has allegedly increased from 10-15 thousand people who remained after the occupation to 60 thousand. However, yesterday, the collaborators themselves refuted the fake they created, reporting the number of schoolchildren as of September 2, 2024, namely 1,693.

Compared to the beginning of the last school year, this figure increased by only 240 people. This includes children of Russian families who have settled in Sievierodonetsk over the years. We are not talking about the tens of thousands of people who have allegedly returned

- said Lysogor.

He also noted that before the full-scale invasion, more than 10,000 children were studying in the community's schools - six times more than before.

In addition, the head of the RMA said that only after almost 150 houses and buildings caught fire in the settlements around Antratsyt did the occupation authorities introduce a state of emergency there. The burning of dead wood on an area of 300 hectares has grown into a large-scale fire. Once again, the flames were allowed to spread to residential buildings. In two villages, entire streets have burned down. Several bodies of dead civilians have already been found, emphasized Lysogor.

As for the attacks over the past day, the head of the Luhansk RMA said that the militants sent 85 UAVs towards the frontline Nevske and Makiivka. Most of them - 54 - were aimed at Makiivka.  The offensive was supported by artillery fire of various types.

We tried to achieve success in both the Liman and Kupyansk directions. Our guys are bravely holding back the enemy

- Lysogor said. 

Russians also attacked near Hrekivka and Stelmakhivka.

For more than two years of occupation, no qualified medical care has been created in Rubizhne in Luhansk region - RMA22.08.24, 12:16 • 21978 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

