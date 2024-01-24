russians have been shelling Kherson for more than an hour
Kyiv • UNN
Against the background of massive shelling of Kherson by russian troops, the head of the MBA also called on the city's residents to stay away from windows and remember the rule of two walls.
For more than an hour, russian occupation forces have been massively shelling Kherson. This was stated by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.
Details
Kherson shelling continues! The enemy continues to attack from the temporarily occupied left bank
The head of the MBA also urged citizens to stay away from windows and remember the rule of two walls.
Addendum
Earlier, around six in the evening, Mrochko said that the occupiers were shelling Kherson. According to him, several explosions were heard in the Dniprovsky district of the city
Recall
An elderly couple was wounded in a Russian air strike on Novoberislav . Doctors assess the condition of the victims as moderate.