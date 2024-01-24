russians have been shelling Kherson for more than an hour

For more than an hour, russian occupation forces have been massively shelling Kherson. This was stated by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

Kherson shelling continues! The enemy continues to attack from the temporarily occupied left bank - Mrochko emphasized.

The head of the MBA also urged citizens to stay away from windows and remember the rule of two walls.

Addendum

Earlier, around six in the evening, Mrochko said that the occupiers were shelling Kherson. According to him, several explosions were heard in the Dniprovsky district of the city

Recall

An elderly couple was wounded in a Russian air strike on Novoberislav . Doctors assess the condition of the victims as moderate.