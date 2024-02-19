Before the Russian presidential "elections," Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are conducting house-to-house visits to agitate the population to participate in the pseudo-elections and to record the homes where people live. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the main reason for the raids conducted by the occupiers in the TOT in advance of the "elections" was the conclusions drawn from the local fake vote in September 2013.

At that time, residents of the temporarily occupied territories massively sabotaged the pseudo-elections by not opening doors, ignoring visits to polling stations, etc. So the occupiers decided to conduct raids in advance to record the houses and apartments where people live.

Currently, the so-called "members of election commissions of the Russian Federation" are going around the country. They are collecting information and campaigning for participation in the Russian presidential "elections". They are illegally recording conversations. They ask residents on the record whether they will "vote" or know when the elections are, - the statement said.

Recall

The Russian leadership has sent special forces to the temporarily occupied territories to oversee the fraud and monitor the illegal so-called "presidential elections" in Russia.