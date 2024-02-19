ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100488 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110946 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153595 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157313 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253522 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174818 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165961 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148416 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227578 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113093 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 26128 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 39744 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 26910 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 33263 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 30590 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253522 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227578 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213434 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239084 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225743 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100488 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70496 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77038 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113509 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114376 views
Russians go door-to-door and record data of TOT residents before Putin's pseudo-election - CNS

Russians go door-to-door and record data of TOT residents before Putin's pseudo-election - CNS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49236 views

Russians in the occupied Ukrainian territories are going door-to-door on the eve of Putin's election to register residents and encourage them to participate in the pseudo-vote.

Before the Russian presidential "elections," Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are conducting house-to-house visits to agitate the population to participate in the pseudo-elections and to record the homes where people live. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the main reason for the raids conducted by the occupiers in the TOT in advance of the "elections" was the conclusions drawn from the local fake vote in September 2013.

At that time, residents of the temporarily occupied territories massively sabotaged the pseudo-elections by not opening doors, ignoring visits to polling stations, etc. So the occupiers decided to conduct raids in advance to record the houses and apartments where people live.

Currently, the so-called "members of election commissions of the Russian Federation" are going around the country. They are collecting information and campaigning for participation in the Russian presidential "elections". They are illegally recording conversations. They ask residents on the record whether they will "vote" or know when the elections are,

- the statement said.

Recall

The Russian leadership has sent special forces to the temporarily occupied territories to oversee the fraud and monitor the illegal so-called "presidential elections" in Russia.

Olga Rozgon

WarPoliticsElections 2014

