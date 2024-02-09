ukenru
russians dropped seven bombs on Sumy region: two people were killed and four others wounded

russians dropped seven bombs on Sumy region: two people were killed and four others wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

The occupation forces dropped seven aerial bombs on three border settlements in Sumy region, killing two civilians and injuring four others.

The occupation forces dropped seven air bombs in border communities in the Sumy region. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 9, 2024, at about 14:00, the occupiers from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out an air strike on the territory of the Sumy district.

According to preliminary data, the enemy dropped 7 KAB aircraft bombs on Yunakivska, Khotynska and Mykolaivska communities.

It is currently known that two civilians were killed in the enemy attack, and another woman may be under the rubble. Four people were injured. Private houses, a farm, and a warehouse were damaged

- the department summarized. 

Addendum

The department said that under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are recording the consequences of the air strike.

- the Prosecutor General's Office summarized.

