Russians dropped guided bombs on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region: one dead and one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs and fired artillery at Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. The attack killed 1 person, wounded 2, and damaged 24 buildings and infrastructure.
On the morning of September 5, Russian troops dropped two guided aerial bombs on Konstantinovka, Donetsk region, and also shelled the town with artillery. As a result of the enemy attacks, one person was killed and two others were wounded. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.
1 person was killed and 2 wounded as a result of strikes on Kostyantynivka. This morning, Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on the town and shelled it with artillery
According to him, the attack damaged 24 private houses, an enterprise, 2 non-residential buildings, 3 power lines and 2 cars.
Filashkin also once again called on residents to evacuate.
