Russians dropped guided bombs on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region: one dead and one wounded

On the morning of September 5, Russian troops dropped two guided aerial bombs on Konstantinovka, Donetsk region, and also shelled the town with artillery. As a result of the enemy attacks, one person was killed and two others were wounded. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

1 person was killed and 2 wounded as a result of strikes on Kostyantynivka. This morning, Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on the town and shelled it with artillery - wrote Filashkin.

According to him, the attack damaged 24 private houses, an enterprise, 2 non-residential buildings, 3 power lines and 2 cars.

Filashkin also once again called on residents to evacuate.

