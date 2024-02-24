$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40996 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 160004 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 95133 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 333947 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 273823 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204095 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238990 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253410 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159515 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372548 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

russians dropped explosives on Beryslav from a drone: a 38-year-old man is wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28514 views

Yesterday, a 38-year-old man in Beryslav was injured by explosives dropped by a russian drone.

russians dropped explosives on Beryslav from a drone: a 38-year-old man is wounded

In Kherson region, russian occupation forces attacked Beryslav with a drone. A 38-year-old man was injured as a result of the explosive drop. This was stated by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

In Beryslav, a local resident was injured as a result of a drone drop. The 38-year-old man went to the hospital on his own. The occupiers dropped explosives on the man the night before when he was near a store.

It is noted that the victim has a head injury, contusion. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.

Recall

Yesterday, Russians shelled 9 settlements in Kherson region and the city of Kherson.  At least 4 wounded were reported, as well as damage to high-rise buildings and private homes.

russians attack Kherson region: 47-year-old woman wounded23.02.24, 17:51 • 20620 views

