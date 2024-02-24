russians dropped explosives on Beryslav from a drone: a 38-year-old man is wounded

In Kherson region, russian occupation forces attacked Beryslav with a drone. A 38-year-old man was injured as a result of the explosive drop. This was stated by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

In Beryslav, a local resident was injured as a result of a drone drop. The 38-year-old man went to the hospital on his own. The occupiers dropped explosives on the man the night before when he was near a store.

It is noted that the victim has a head injury, contusion. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.

Recall

Yesterday, Russians shelled 9 settlements in Kherson region and the city of Kherson. At least 4 wounded were reported, as well as damage to high-rise buildings and private homes.

