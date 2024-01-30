Russians dropped explosives from a drone near the military headquarters in Kherson region: one wounded

Today, the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone near the building of the humanitarian headquarters in Beryslav, Kherson region. A 50-year-old man was injured as a result of the enemy attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Russians continue shelling Beryslav. In the morning, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone near the building of the humanitarian headquarters - the statement said.

A 50-year-old man was wounded in the attack. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg.

The occupiers also reportedly conducted air strikes on the city at midnight.

