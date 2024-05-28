russians drop a one-and-a-half-ton bomb on Donetsk region: three people are wounded, including a child

In the morning, on May 28, Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, injuring 3 people. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

In the morning, the Russians dropped a one-and-a-half-ton bomb with a planning and correction module on the town. A child was lightly injured - he does not need hospitalization, while two wounded adults were taken to hospital - Filashkin said.

According to him, the attack damaged about a hundred houses, 3 of which were almost completely destroyed. Rescue services are currently working to eliminate the fires

Tomorrow, Druzhkovka City Military Administration will start distributing construction materials. In addition, an application has been submitted to international organizations that provide financial assistance. We expect that each affected family will receive a cash payment - summarized the head of the RMA.

