russians drop a one-and-a-half-ton bomb on Donetsk region: three people are wounded, including a child

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 27501 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 95968 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142794 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147600 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242694 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172567 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164146 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148124 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221469 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112987 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 50835 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 70226 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109116 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 42233 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 75788 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242694 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221469 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207902 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233860 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220904 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 27501 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 21612 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 27343 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109116 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112231 views
russians drop a one-and-a-half-ton bomb on Donetsk region: three people are wounded, including a child

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16163 views

On May 28, Russian troops dropped a bomb on the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, injuring 3 people, damaging about 100 houses and almost completely destroying 3 houses.

In the morning, on May 28, Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, injuring 3 people. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

In the morning, the Russians dropped a one-and-a-half-ton bomb with a planning and correction module on the town. A child was lightly injured - he does not need hospitalization, while two wounded adults were taken to hospital

- Filashkin said.

According to him, the attack damaged about a hundred houses, 3 of which were almost completely destroyed. Rescue services are currently working to eliminate the fires 

Tomorrow, Druzhkovka City Military Administration will start distributing construction materials. In addition, an application has been submitted to international organizations that provide financial assistance. We expect that each affected family will receive a cash payment

- summarized the head of the RMA.

Recall

On May 28 , a civilian was killed by Russian shelling, several people were injured, and houses and infrastructure in many settlements of Donetsk region were damaged.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

