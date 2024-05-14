Due to active offensive actions and increasing losses, the enemy is increasing the number of morgues in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that additional places for storing the corpses of people who have "achieved their goals" are deployed mainly in the TOT of Luhansk region, in particular in premises that are not provided for this purpose. Even bodies from the north of Kharkiv region are brought there in order not to "traumatize" the residents of Belgorod.

This is an eloquent summary of the rule of international criminal Vladimir Putin, when Russia exports soldiers to other countries and imports their bodies back non-stop, - emphasized the CNS.

Recall

The Kremlin promises future invaders 2 hectares of occupied Ukrainian land in Donetsk and Kherson regions for joining the Russian army and going to war in Ukraine.