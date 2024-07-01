Russians damaged a medical facility in Kherson region with shelling in the morning

The Russian army attacked Mykhailivka in the Kherson region, damaging a paramedic and obstetric station and a private house, but no residents were injured, the Kherson RMA reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"This morning the Russian army attacked Mykhailivka in Beryslav district. As a result of the 'arrivals', a paramedic and obstetric center and a private house were damaged. Fortunately, local residents were not injured," the RMA reported on social media.

In Kherson region Russians hit critical infrastructure, humanitarian headquarters, 1 dead and 1 wounded