Russians conducted 58 strikes in Zaporizhzhia region: they attacked with 9 drones and used artillery and MLRS

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 58 strikes in Zaporizhzhia region, including 9 drone attacks, 14 settlements were under enemy fire, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko said on Friday, UNN reports.



According to him, the militants fired three times at Temyrivka and Mala Tokmachka. 9 enemy UAVs attacked Robotyne, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka and Levadne.

Gulyaypole, Charivne, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaky, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Pyatikhatky and other frontline towns and villages were shelled 46 times, he added.

"We received 5 reports of residential buildings being destroyed. There were no casualties," said Malashko.

