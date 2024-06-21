Russians attacked Vozdvizhevka in Zaporizhia region with high-explosive aerial bombs: one dead, two wounded

In the Zaporizhia region, Russian troops dropped high-explosive aerial bombs on the Vozdvizhevskaya community, one person was killed and two were injured in Vozdvizhovka, Ivan Fedorov, chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA, said on Friday.

Details

"One person was killed and two were wounded as a result of an enemy attack on Vozdvizhevka. The Russians fired high - explosive aerial bombs at Vozdvizhevskaya hromada and completely destroyed a private house where civilians lived," Fedorov said in Telegram.

According to him, a 32-year-old man was killed, a 58-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were injured. The victims, as indicated by the chairman of the RMA, were taken to the hospital.

