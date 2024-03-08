Russians attacked Sumy region 5 times at night and in the morning: fired mortars and artillery, dropped mines

At night and in the morning, the Russian military fired 5 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 14 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska, Znob-Novhorodska communities were subjected to hostile attacks.

Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from mortars (4 explosions) and artillery (2 explosions).

Znob-Novhorod community: mortar shelling (4 explosions).

Seredina-Budska community: 2 mortar explosions were recorded.

Esman community: Russians dropped 2 mines on the territory of the community.

On Thursday, March 7, Russians fired 32 times at Sumy region. In particular, a missile attack was launched at the regional center. At least 10 people were injured in the attack.