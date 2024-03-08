$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20578 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 69925 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 49968 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 227649 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 201718 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180266 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223825 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249905 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155732 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371782 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russians attacked Sumy region 5 times at night and in the morning: fired mortars and artillery, dropped mines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23692 views

At night and in the morning, the Russians attacked Sumy region 5 times, shelling several settlements with mortars, artillery and dropping mines.

Russians attacked Sumy region 5 times at night and in the morning: fired mortars and artillery, dropped mines

At night and in the morning, the Russian military fired 5 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 14 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Friday, UNN reports.  

Details

Reportedly, Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska, Znob-Novhorodska communities were subjected to hostile attacks.  

 Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from mortars (4 explosions) and artillery (2 explosions). 

 Znob-Novhorod community: mortar shelling (4 explosions). 

 Seredina-Budska community: 2 mortar explosions were recorded. 

 Esman community: Russians dropped 2 mines on the territory of the community.

On Thursday, March 7, Russians fired 32 times at Sumy region. In particular, a missile attack was launched at the regional center. At least 10 people were injured in the attack.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Sums
