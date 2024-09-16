Russians attacked one of the outpatient clinics in Kherson region - Ministry of Health
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked a medical facility in the Kherson region. Over the past day, the enemy shelled 10 localities in the region, damaging critical infrastructure and residential buildings, and wounded 6 people.
In the Kherson region , Russian troops conducted an air strike on one of the outpatient clinics, the press service of the Ministry of Health reported on Monday, UNN reports.
Kherson region. Air strike on one of the outpatient clinics. Targeted destruction of Ukrainian medical facilities continues
In Kherson region Russian troops shelled 10 localities over the past day, hitting critical infrastructure and residential buildings, and wounding 6 people.