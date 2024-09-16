Russians attacked one of the outpatient clinics in Kherson region - Ministry of Health

In the Kherson region , Russian troops conducted an air strike on one of the outpatient clinics, the press service of the Ministry of Health reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Kherson region. Air strike on one of the outpatient clinics. Targeted destruction of Ukrainian medical facilities continues - , the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

In Kherson region Russian troops shelled 10 localities over the past day, hitting critical infrastructure and residential buildings, and wounding 6 people.