Russians attacked Nikopol district more than 15 times: a fire broke out as a result of shelling

During the day, on July 1, Russian occupation forces attacked Nikopol region 15 times with kamikaze drones and artillery. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, the Russians terrorized Nikopol district throughout the day. They shelled the area with heavy artillery more than 15 times and attacked with kamikaze drones. They also dropped explosives from drones.

Nikopol, Myrivska, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities were affected. There are 4 private houses and an outbuilding damaged - Lysak said.

He added that the shelling also caused two fires of dead wood. Firefighters put out the fires.

Addendum

In addition, Dnipro is still recovering from the latest rocket attacks. According to Lysak, the debris is being removed from the site of the high-rise building destroyed by the enemy. Emergency workers have completed almost 65% of the work.

About 50 residents of the house applied for psychological help. And received support from specialists - summarized the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA.

Recall

In Dnipro , the search for people who are likely to be under the rubble continues. According to the SES, 750 tons of building structures and debris have been dismantled and removed during the rescue and search operations.