Russians attacked Myrnohrad in Donetsk region at night: houses, an administrative building and an infrastructure facility were damaged

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102056 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112633 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142787 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139555 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177388 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172086 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284422 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178270 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167281 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148868 views

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 40474 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 73036 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 32841 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 43237 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 62714 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 102061 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284423 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251696 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236782 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261986 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 62709 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142787 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107298 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107265 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123344 views
Russians attacked Myrnohrad in Donetsk region at night: houses, an administrative building and an infrastructure facility were damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30857 views

Russian troops attacked Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, damaging residential and administrative buildings. Over the past day, the occupiers fired 13 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region.

Russian troops fired 13 times at localities in Donetsk region yesterday. At night, the Russian army attacked Myrnohrad. There were no casualties, but the enemy attacks damaged residential buildings, an administrative building and infrastructure facilities, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on Friday, UNN reported.

Details 

Avdiivka reportedly suffered 7 enemy air strikes over the last day. Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka and Heorhiivka in Maryinka TG came under artillery fire. In Novohrodivka TG, private houses in Halytsynivka were damaged as a result of attacks by the Russian army. In Hrodivka TG, an administrative building, a club, a former school and 3 private houses were damaged in Ivanivka. 

In the middle of the night, Russians attacked Myrnohrad - 3 two-story buildings, an administrative building and an infrastructure facility were damaged

- wrote Filashkin on Telegram.

In Kramatorsk district, a house in Diliyivka and an infrastructure facility in Markove were damaged in Konstantynivka TG due to hostile attacks.

In addition, a house in Pereizne in Zvanivska TG in Bakhmut district was destroyed. In Soledar TG, Rozdolivka and Minkivka were shelled. In Chasovoyarsk TG, 5 private houses and an industrial building were damaged. In Siversk 4 houses were destroyed, 13 more were damaged.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

