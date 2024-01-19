Russians attacked Myrnohrad in Donetsk region at night: houses, an administrative building and an infrastructure facility were damaged

Russian troops fired 13 times at localities in Donetsk region yesterday. At night, the Russian army attacked Myrnohrad. There were no casualties, but the enemy attacks damaged residential buildings, an administrative building and infrastructure facilities, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

Avdiivka reportedly suffered 7 enemy air strikes over the last day. Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka and Heorhiivka in Maryinka TG came under artillery fire. In Novohrodivka TG, private houses in Halytsynivka were damaged as a result of attacks by the Russian army. In Hrodivka TG, an administrative building, a club, a former school and 3 private houses were damaged in Ivanivka.

In the middle of the night, Russians attacked Myrnohrad - 3 two-story buildings, an administrative building and an infrastructure facility were damaged - wrote Filashkin on Telegram.

In Kramatorsk district, a house in Diliyivka and an infrastructure facility in Markove were damaged in Konstantynivka TG due to hostile attacks.

In addition, a house in Pereizne in Zvanivska TG in Bakhmut district was destroyed. In Soledar TG, Rozdolivka and Minkivka were shelled. In Chasovoyarsk TG, 5 private houses and an industrial building were damaged. In Siversk 4 houses were destroyed, 13 more were damaged.