Russians attacked Myrnohrad in Donetsk region at night: houses, an administrative building and an infrastructure facility were damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, damaging residential and administrative buildings. Over the past day, the occupiers fired 13 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region.
Russian troops fired 13 times at localities in Donetsk region yesterday. At night, the Russian army attacked Myrnohrad. There were no casualties, but the enemy attacks damaged residential buildings, an administrative building and infrastructure facilities, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on Friday, UNN reported.
Details
Avdiivka reportedly suffered 7 enemy air strikes over the last day. Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka and Heorhiivka in Maryinka TG came under artillery fire. In Novohrodivka TG, private houses in Halytsynivka were damaged as a result of attacks by the Russian army. In Hrodivka TG, an administrative building, a club, a former school and 3 private houses were damaged in Ivanivka.
In Kramatorsk district, a house in Diliyivka and an infrastructure facility in Markove were damaged in Konstantynivka TG due to hostile attacks.
In addition, a house in Pereizne in Zvanivska TG in Bakhmut district was destroyed. In Soledar TG, Rozdolivka and Minkivka were shelled. In Chasovoyarsk TG, 5 private houses and an industrial building were damaged. In Siversk 4 houses were destroyed, 13 more were damaged.