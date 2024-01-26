Russians attacked Myrnohrad in Donetsk region at night: 6 injured, including two children

Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, was hit by a rocket attack by Russian troops in the middle of the night, injuring six people, including two children. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

In the middle of the night, Russians attacked Myrnohrad - 6 people were wounded. Two children are among the wounded - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, all the wounded were provided with the necessary medical care, one man was taken to the hospital, the rest did not need hospitalization.

According to Filashkin, the missile destroyed an administrative building, damaged seven 5-story buildings, a shop, an enterprise, a school and 29 cars. Numerous private houses were also damaged - the exact number is being established.

