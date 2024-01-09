Russians attacked Donetsk region with missiles, artillery and tanks overnight: there are damages

The Russian army shelled six settlements in Donetsk region yesterday, with no casualties, but some damage. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Donetsk region.

The occupation forces made 10 attacks - missile, artillery and tank attacks. It was noisy in the cities of Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Siversk, the village of Hostre and the village of Berdychi - the police said in a statement.

A private house, an administrative building, and a workshop were damaged as a result of enemy attacks.

The enemy fired three missiles at Pokrovsk, there is damage to an industrial facility.

In Siversk, Russians hit a private house .

Addendum

In addition, information about three people killed earlier in Pokrovsk and the village of Rivne was established.

Russians shelled more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv region overnight: two people were injured