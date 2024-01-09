Russians attacked Donetsk region with missiles, artillery and tanks overnight: there are damages
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces attacked six settlements in the Donetsk region, causing material damage, but no casualties were reported.
The Russian army shelled six settlements in Donetsk region yesterday, with no casualties, but some damage. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Donetsk region.
The occupation forces made 10 attacks - missile, artillery and tank attacks. It was noisy in the cities of Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Siversk, the village of Hostre and the village of Berdychi
A private house, an administrative building, and a workshop were damaged as a result of enemy attacks.
The enemy fired three missiles at Pokrovsk, there is damage to an industrial facility.
In Siversk, Russians hit a private house .
Addendum
In addition, information about three people killed earlier in Pokrovsk and the village of Rivne was established.
