russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery, drones and missiles: houses and power lines damaged
russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovs'k region of Ukraine with kamikaze drones, artillery and missiles, damaging buildings and power lines. There is no preliminary information on casualties.
During the day, on February 1, russian troops attacked the Dnipro region with kamikaze drones, artillery and missiles. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .
The enemy attacked Nikopol with artillery and kamikaze drones. The enemy also sent drones to Marhanets, Myrivske, and Pokrovske rural communities
Also, a fire started in Novomoskovsk district as a result of a rocket hit, which has now been extinguished by rescuers. There is no preliminary information on the death toll.
Lysak said that nine private houses and two outbuildings were damaged by Russian shelling in . In addition, an agricultural enterprise was damaged
According to the head of the regional state administration, power lines were also damaged as a result of enemy strikes.
russian troops fired about a dozen shells at night, fired artillery at villages in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, no casualties were reported