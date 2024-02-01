russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery, drones and missiles: houses and power lines damaged

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 94534 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 123962 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126782 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 168468 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167476 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 272011 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177407 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166946 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148678 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 241320 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103985 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 90942 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 65612 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 61992 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 74056 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 272035 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 241341 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 226621 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 252055 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 238036 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 123962 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102230 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102518 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118894 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119394 views
russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery, drones and missiles: houses and power lines damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29096 views

russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovs'k region of Ukraine with kamikaze drones, artillery and missiles, damaging buildings and power lines. There is no preliminary information on casualties.

During the day, on February 1, russian troops attacked the Dnipro region with kamikaze drones, artillery and missiles. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details [1

The enemy attacked Nikopol with artillery and kamikaze drones. The enemy also sent drones to Marhanets, Myrivske, and Pokrovske rural communities

- Lysak summarized.

Also, a fire started in Novomoskovsk district as a result of a rocket hit, which has now been extinguished by rescuers. There is no preliminary information on the death toll.

Russian Army Attacks Ambulance Brigade in Kherson Region with a Drone01.02.24, 14:11 • 25061 view

Addendum

Lysak said that nine private houses and two outbuildings were damaged by Russian shelling in . In addition, an agricultural enterprise was damaged 

According to the head of the regional state administration, power lines were also damaged as a result of enemy strikes.

Recall

russian troops fired about a dozen shells at night, fired artillery at villages in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, no casualties were reported

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

Contact us about advertising