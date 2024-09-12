Russians attacked Borova in Kharkiv region in the afternoon: one killed and 7 wounded

In Kharkiv region Russian troops shelled Borova village in Kharkiv region, killing 1 civilian, injuring 7 people, damaging houses and shops, the enemy used double-strike tactics, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv RMA, on Thursday, UNN reports.

At 12:40, the occupants attacked the village of Boroviy, Izium district. (...) Unfortunately, a civilian man was killed. The number of casualties increased to seven. The enemy used a double strike tactic - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

He also said that among the victims was a 64-year-old woman who was hospitalized and a wounded civilian man.

"There are fires in houses and shops," said the RMA chairman.

