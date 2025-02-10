Russians attacked a frontline village in Zaporizhzhia with KABs: what is known about the consequences

In Zaporizhzhya region, Russians launched up to 10 attacks with multiple rocket launchers at a frontline settlement. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

According to the head of the RMA, private houses and cars were damaged in the village of Tavriyske as a result of the enemy attack.

Preliminary, there were no casualties," summarized Fedorov.

Russian troops strike 11 times in Stepnohirsk: private houses damaged