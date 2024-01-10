Russians attack Kharkiv region: the regional center was hit by missiles

In the evening, Russians attacked Kharkiv and the region. The strikes on the region were reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reported.

Occupants strike Residents of Kharkiv and the region - stay in shelters! - Syniehubov wrote.

Details

Mayor Igor Terekhov was the first to write about the attack on Kharkiv. He noted that Russians were attacking the city with missiles.

It should be noted that the air alert in Kharkiv region was announced at 21:19. And at 22:31, explosions were heard in the regional center.

Recall

Russian military today hit the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kherson region, with guided aerial bombs. One woman was reported dead. Residential buildings, a shop and a local school were destroyed.