Russians are trying to break through the front in three directions: Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka

The situation is escalating at the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions, but Ukrainian defense forces are controlling the situation. The Russian army is intensifying its attacks, focusing its main efforts on breaking through the front. This was stated by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" military unit Nazar Voloshyn during a telethon, UNN reports.

The situation in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors is relatively tense, with heavy fighting continuing. However, it is controlled by the defense forces. The enemy is trying to seize the strategic initiative and break through the front line. It has focused its main efforts on several areas, having created a certain advantage in forces and means - Voloshyn says.

According to him, the front line is changing dynamically. The Russian army is actively attacking the positions of Ukrainian defenders using artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles and aviation. The main goal of the enemy is to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

He also said that the defense forces managed to improve their tactical position in the area of Serebryany Forest.

Recall

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops fired 1967 times yesterday, including 10 localities.