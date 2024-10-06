The occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular in Zaporizhzhia region, are actively implementing the lessons of so-called patriotism, involving militants of the “Svo” terrorist groups. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

These lessons teach children that “This is not just a person, this is the enemy. Killing the enemy is not a sin”, forming a distorted view of war as something ‘right’ and justified.

According to the CNS, in addition to participants in the war against Ukraine, Moscow priests launched a large-scale “serving the fatherland” campaign in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. In Melitopol, “priests” who are also members of the Russian Guard are urging children to join the Russian army.

The purpose of such lessons is to foster loyalty to Russian aggression among young people, which is a gross violation of international education and human rights standards. The occupiers are deliberately distorting moral principles and normalizing violence, which raises serious concerns among the international community about the future of children in these territories, - summarized in the Resistance.

As previously reported , the Russian Resistance intends to introduce a tax for families without children in the occupied territories of Ukraine. The goal is to increase the birth rate to replenish the mobilization resource and “patriotic” upbringing of orphans.