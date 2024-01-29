Russians are creating "construction units" to be sent to the TOT

In the Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod regions, it is planned to recruit students to form "construction units" to be sent to the temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

The so-called "People's Front" movement is responsible for recruitment. The Kremlin plans to use these units as laborers to clear the rubble, deliver "humanitarian" kits, and build fortifications, - the statement said.

It is noted that announcements of recruitment for work in the occupied regions are distributed in Russian universities under the auspices of sending to a "volunteer center". However, universities have a quantitative plan that they must fulfill.

Zaporizhzhia region, which is under occupation, faces an acute shortage of medical personnel. In addition, hospitals have been repurposed for the military, and from 2024, those without a Russian passport may be denied service.

