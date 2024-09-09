Russians are afraid of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' offensive and are building new fortifications in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia - ATESH
Kyiv • UNN
ATES guerrillas discovered new fortifications and engineering equipment of the occupiers near Vyshneve, Zaporizhzhia region. Russian troops are reinforcing their defensive lines due to fears of an advance by the Ukrainian army.
Russian troops are building new defense lines in the area of Vyshneve, Zaporizhzhia region. This is reported by the underground movement “ATESH”, UNN reports.
Details
The guerrillas tracked the movement of the occupiers near Vyshneve, in Zaporizhzhia.
The reconnaissance revealed fortifications, trenches, and engineering equipment, including excavators, used to strengthen positions. Due to fears of an advance by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in certain areas of the front, Russian troops have significantly intensified their efforts to create additional defensive lines
The guerrillas emphasized that they continue to work in the occupied territories, in particular, to search for key Russian facilities and to disrupt Russian plans.
