Russians are afraid of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' offensive and are building new fortifications in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia - ATESH

Russian troops are building new defense lines in the area of Vyshneve, Zaporizhzhia region. This is reported by the underground movement “ATESH”, UNN reports.

Details

The guerrillas tracked the movement of the occupiers near Vyshneve, in Zaporizhzhia.

The reconnaissance revealed fortifications, trenches, and engineering equipment, including excavators, used to strengthen positions. Due to fears of an advance by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in certain areas of the front, Russian troops have significantly intensified their efforts to create additional defensive lines - summarized in ATESH

The guerrillas emphasized that they continue to work in the occupied territories, in particular, to search for key Russian facilities and to disrupt Russian plans.

Ukrainian guerrillas scouted a Russian plant in Taganrog that produces equipment for the energy sector