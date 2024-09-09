Ukrainian guerrillas scouted a Russian plant in Taganrog that produces equipment for the energy sector

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120044 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122897 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200605 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154746 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153465 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143206 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199444 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112450 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188059 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105108 views

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 76681 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 47919 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 58239 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 87248 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 65527 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200615 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199447 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188062 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214776 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202829 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 19053 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150397 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149607 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153662 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144574 views
Ukrainian guerrillas scouted a Russian plant in Taganrog that produces equipment for the energy sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14705 views

ATES agents investigated the products of the Russian plant NATEK-Neftekhimmash in Taganrog. It was found that the plant produces equipment for the nuclear, chemical and energy industries.

Ukrainian guerrillas managed to reconnoiter the NATEK-Neftekhimmash machine-building plant in Taganrog, Russia. This was reported by the underground movement “ATESH”, UNN reports .

Details

The ATESH agent  was able to study the products manufactured at the plant in more detail in a few days.

Thus, the occupiers use heat exchange, column, reactor and equipment for nuclear power plant units in the nuclear, chemical, energy and oil refining industries, and the Azov Sea and the Don River are used for logistics

- The guerrillas said. 

ATES also provided the exact coordinates of the Russian plant:  47.211055, 38.854910.

Recall

Ukrainian guerrillas discovered a Russian army training center in Sevastopol disguised as a diving center and passed its coordinates to the Ukrainian Armed Forces for potential attacks.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies

