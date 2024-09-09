Ukrainian guerrillas scouted a Russian plant in Taganrog that produces equipment for the energy sector

Ukrainian guerrillas managed to reconnoiter the NATEK-Neftekhimmash machine-building plant in Taganrog, Russia. This was reported by the underground movement “ATESH”, UNN reports .

The ATESH agent was able to study the products manufactured at the plant in more detail in a few days.

Thus, the occupiers use heat exchange, column, reactor and equipment for nuclear power plant units in the nuclear, chemical, energy and oil refining industries, and the Azov Sea and the Don River are used for logistics - The guerrillas said.

ATES also provided the exact coordinates of the Russian plant: 47.211055, 38.854910.

Ukrainian guerrillas discovered a Russian army training center in Sevastopol disguised as a diving center and passed its coordinates to the Ukrainian Armed Forces for potential attacks.