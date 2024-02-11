ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
russians are advancing in many directions along the contact line in eastern Ukraine

Kyiv

Enemy forces advanced in several places along the contact line in eastern Ukraine, including north of Avdiivka, as well as near Pervomaiske, Novomykhailivka, Ivanivka, Klishchiyivka and Heorhiivka.

Enemy forces have advanced in the north of Avdiivka, in Pervomayske, south of Novomykhailivka, near Ivanivka, near Klishchiyivka and in Heorhiivka. This was reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

In the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, new movements by the enemy were recorded. In particular, the enemy continues to advance northward in the area of Avdiivka, as well as in the areas of Pervomaiske, south of Novomykhailivka, near Ivanivka, Klishchiyivka and Heorhiivka.

The contact line was clarified east of Robotyne.

The enemy's retreat north of Mariinka was also recorded.

Recall

British intelligence noted that Avdiivka remains a key target of the russian army's offensive efforts.

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

