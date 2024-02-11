russians are advancing in many directions along the contact line in eastern Ukraine

Enemy forces have advanced in the north of Avdiivka, in Pervomayske, south of Novomykhailivka, near Ivanivka, near Klishchiyivka and in Heorhiivka. This was reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

In the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, new movements by the enemy were recorded. In particular, the enemy continues to advance northward in the area of Avdiivka, as well as in the areas of Pervomaiske, south of Novomykhailivka, near Ivanivka, Klishchiyivka and Heorhiivka.

The contact line was clarified east of Robotyne.

The enemy's retreat north of Mariinka was also recorded.

Recall

British intelligence noted that Avdiivka remains a key target of the russian army's offensive efforts.

