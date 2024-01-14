russians again shelled Nikopol district with artillery and launched 11 attack drones - OVO

The enemy once again shelled Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery and launched kamikaze drones. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

The silence in the Nikopol region did not last long. The enemy was shelling the area since early morning. They shelled twice with artillery and hit 11 times with kamikaze drones - he wrote.

It is known that Nikopol itself and the Marhanets community were hit. Three multi-storey buildings and 10 private houses were damaged. 3 outbuildings, 4 cars and a gas pipeline were damaged.

No casualties were reported.