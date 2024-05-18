russian troops strike at a residential area in Kharkiv: 5 people are wounded, including two children

russian troops hit the residential sector of Kharkiv. This was reported by Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Details

Five people received shrapnel wounds during another russian attack on Kharkiv. Among them are two children: 13 and 16 years old. They were lightly injured, Terekhov said.

There is also the destruction of residential infrastructure.

