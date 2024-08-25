Russian troops shelled Sumy region 27 times: 10 people wounded, including 3 children

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 38993 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135112 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140434 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231584 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169208 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162416 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147101 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215860 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112852 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202605 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 41348 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 44835 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 37486 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104422 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 99654 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231586 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215861 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202606 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228810 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216207 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 99654 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104422 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156964 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155802 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159644 views
Russian troops shelled Sumy region 27 times: 10 people wounded, including 3 children

Russian troops shelled Sumy region 27 times: 10 people wounded, including 3 children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33010 views

Russian troops fired 27 times in Sumy region, 85 explosions were recorded. 10 civilians were injured, including 3 children, and one person was killed. The attacks included rocket attacks, air strikes and artillery shelling.

Russian troops fired 27 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 85 explosions were recorded. 10 civilians were injured, including 3 children, and one person died. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 27 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 85 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Verkhnya Syrovatska Stepanivska, Mykolaivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Putivlska, Novoslobidska, Berezivska, Esmanska, Shalyhinska, Sveska, Druzhbivska, Znob-Novgorodska communities were shelled,

- the statement said.

Details

Verkhnya Syrovatska community: a rocket attack (1 explosion) was carried out, injuring 10 civilians (3 of them children).

Sumy community: 6 civilians were wounded and 1 person died as a result of a rocket attack.

Bilopilska community: the enemy was shooting from mortars (5 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: explosive devices were dropped from UAVs (3 explosions), mortar shelling (20 explosions), and MLRS shelling (6 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: an air strike was conducted (1 explosion).

Stepanivska community: an aerial attack (CAB) was recorded (1 explosion).

Berezivska community: air strikes were carried out (8 explosions).

Druzhbivka community: there were air strikes (5 explosions).

Sveska community: aerial strikes (5 explosions) were recorded.

Mykolaiv community: air strikes were carried out (3 explosions).

Putivl community: air strikes were carried out (6 explosions).

Shalyhyne community:5 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Znob-Novhorod community: the enemy fired from artillery (8 explosions).

Esman community: 8 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Recall

Overnight, Russian troops launched a large-scale missile strike in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions. The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully intercepted most of the missiles and shot down 8 of the 9 Shahed drones over Mykolaiv region.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar

