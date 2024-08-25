Russian troops shelled Sumy region 27 times: 10 people wounded, including 3 children

Russian troops fired 27 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 85 explosions were recorded. 10 civilians were injured, including 3 children, and one person died. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 27 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 85 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Verkhnya Syrovatska Stepanivska, Mykolaivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Putivlska, Novoslobidska, Berezivska, Esmanska, Shalyhinska, Sveska, Druzhbivska, Znob-Novgorodska communities were shelled, - the statement said.

Details

Verkhnya Syrovatska community: a rocket attack (1 explosion) was carried out, injuring 10 civilians (3 of them children).

Sumy community: 6 civilians were wounded and 1 person died as a result of a rocket attack.

Bilopilska community: the enemy was shooting from mortars (5 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: explosive devices were dropped from UAVs (3 explosions), mortar shelling (20 explosions), and MLRS shelling (6 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: an air strike was conducted (1 explosion).

Stepanivska community: an aerial attack (CAB) was recorded (1 explosion).

Berezivska community: air strikes were carried out (8 explosions).

Druzhbivka community: there were air strikes (5 explosions).

Sveska community: aerial strikes (5 explosions) were recorded.

Mykolaiv community: air strikes were carried out (3 explosions).

Putivl community: air strikes were carried out (6 explosions).

Shalyhyne community:5 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Znob-Novhorod community: the enemy fired from artillery (8 explosions).

Esman community: 8 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Recall

Overnight, Russian troops launched a large-scale missile strike in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions. The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully intercepted most of the missiles and shot down 8 of the 9 Shahed drones over Mykolaiv region.