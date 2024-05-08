Russian troops shell two communities in Sumy region: 12 explosions recorded

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 3 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 12 mortar explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Bilopilska (4 explosions) and Esmanska (8 explosions) communities were shelled.

Recall

Sumy region remains the most active area where the enemy continues to use its subversive and reconnaissance groups.