Russian troops shell critical infrastructure facilities in Kherson region, no casualties

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas and critical infrastructure, hitting a gas pipeline, a hangar and agricultural machinery, but there were no civilian casualties, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday, UNN reports.

According to Prokudin, Mykhaylivka, Dniprovske, Antonivka, Pryozerne, Bilozerka, Naddnipryanske, Beryslav, Oleksandrivka, Kachkarivka, Olhivka, Chervonyi Yar, Mykolaivka, Zmiivka, Veletynske, Kizomys, Yantarne, Havrylivka, Zolota Balka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

The Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of the region's settlements, including a private house.

There were hits to critical infrastructure facilities, a gas pipeline, an outbuilding, a hangar and agricultural machinery. There were no civilian casualties or injuries - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

