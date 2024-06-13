Russian troops shell critical infrastructure facilities in Kherson region, no casualties
Russian troops shelled residential areas and critical infrastructure in many settlements in the Kherson region, hitting gas pipeline, outbuilding, hangar and agricultural machinery, but there were no civilian casualties.
In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas and critical infrastructure, hitting a gas pipeline, a hangar and agricultural machinery, but there were no civilian casualties, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday, UNN reports.
Details
According to Prokudin, Mykhaylivka, Dniprovske, Antonivka, Pryozerne, Bilozerka, Naddnipryanske, Beryslav, Oleksandrivka, Kachkarivka, Olhivka, Chervonyi Yar, Mykolaivka, Zmiivka, Veletynske, Kizomys, Yantarne, Havrylivka, Zolota Balka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.
The Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of the region's settlements, including a private house.
There were hits to critical infrastructure facilities, a gas pipeline, an outbuilding, a hangar and agricultural machinery. There were no civilian casualties or injuries
